Guider Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $7,210.06 and approximately $37.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

