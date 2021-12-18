Gulden Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $68,294.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $68,294.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00319169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 557,204,907 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

