Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Min Li sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gulf Resources during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gulf Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gulf Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GURE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. Gulf Resources has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 million, a P/E ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.