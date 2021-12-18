GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Update

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GSPE opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. GulfSlope Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

Get GulfSlope Energy alerts:

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company was founded on December 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GulfSlope Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GulfSlope Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.