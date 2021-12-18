GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 25,655 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $97.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $63.35 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $174.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

