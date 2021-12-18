GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.12.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

