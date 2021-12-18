GWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,034 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84,973 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC opened at $197.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.82 and a 200 day moving average of $195.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

