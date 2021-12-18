GWM Advisors LLC Buys 31,582 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,582 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

