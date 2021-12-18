GWM Advisors LLC Buys 74,692 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,692 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $29,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.