GWM Advisors LLC Buys 87,114 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,114 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period.

VCSH opened at $81.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

