GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $35,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.45. The company has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.