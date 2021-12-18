GWM Advisors LLC Has $22.30 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,039 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $22,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $156.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

