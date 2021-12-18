GWM Advisors LLC Has $23.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88.

