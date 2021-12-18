GWM Advisors LLC Has $27.03 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $27,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $156.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.18 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

