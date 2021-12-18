GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $932.57 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,030.03 and a 200 day moving average of $809.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

