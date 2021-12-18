GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $28,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after buying an additional 83,475 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,755,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $171.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.03 and a 200-day moving average of $150.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.