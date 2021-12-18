GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $235.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

