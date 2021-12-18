GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

