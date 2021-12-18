GXChain Price Hits $1.95 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. GXChain has a total market cap of $146.53 million and approximately $168.80 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00004193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,828,483 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

