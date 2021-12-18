Halma (LON:HLMA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,898.67

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,898.67 ($38.31) and traded as high as GBX 3,112 ($41.13). Halma shares last traded at GBX 3,068 ($40.54), with a volume of 1,809,778 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.00) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.00) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($39.38) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,651.20 ($35.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,987.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,898.67. The stock has a market cap of £11.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Halma’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($41.46), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($414,563.24).

About Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

