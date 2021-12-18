HaloSource (LON:HAL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

HaloSource Co. (LON:HAL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). HaloSource shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.95.

About HaloSource (LON:HAL)

HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.

