Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) & Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Financial Review

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) and Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Aterian shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Aterian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hamilton Beach Brands and Aterian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Beach Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Aterian 0 1 4 0 2.80

Aterian has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 351.33%. Given Aterian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aterian is more favorable than Hamilton Beach Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Hamilton Beach Brands has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aterian has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hamilton Beach Brands and Aterian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Beach Brands $603.71 million 0.33 $46.26 million $2.00 7.12 Aterian $185.70 million 1.30 -$63.13 million ($9.63) -0.47

Hamilton Beach Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Aterian. Aterian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Beach Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Beach Brands and Aterian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Beach Brands 3.98% 33.59% 7.76% Aterian -121.17% -54.92% -22.40%

Summary

Hamilton Beach Brands beats Aterian on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes. The firms licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet countertop appliances and CHI premium garment care products. Its commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial. The company is founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc. is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

