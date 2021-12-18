Hamster (HAM) Market Capitalization Reaches $46.83 Million

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $46.83 million and $800,851.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00053616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.32 or 0.08287382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.28 or 0.99908846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00050175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

