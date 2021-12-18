Handshake Market Cap Reaches $132.46 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $132.46 million and approximately $505,096.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,832.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.59 or 0.08361665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.00322478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.23 or 0.00924531 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00074369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.66 or 0.00381872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.11 or 0.00265731 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 449,110,106 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

