Hathor (HTR) Trading 33.9% Higher Over Last Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Hathor has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00003252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $342.69 million and approximately $15.56 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.25 or 0.08337452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00077562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,202.03 or 0.99928713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Hathor’s total supply is 899,030,816 coins and its circulating supply is 223,085,816 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

