Haven Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.20 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.20 million and approximately $759,300.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.70 or 0.00010019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,871.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.41 or 0.08411086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00317482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.11 or 0.00928307 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00075042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.83 or 0.00387937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00268499 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 16,652,403 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.