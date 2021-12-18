Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 29.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.70 or 0.00010019 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $78.20 million and $759,300.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,871.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.41 or 0.08411086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00317482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.11 or 0.00928307 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00075042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.83 or 0.00387937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00268499 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 16,652,403 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

