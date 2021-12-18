Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 346.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 287,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10,303.9% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 264,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 261,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,639,000 after purchasing an additional 220,450 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

