Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Down 29.3% in November

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 13,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWBK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.85. 4,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

