Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.99

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.99 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.12 ($0.07). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 66,361 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

