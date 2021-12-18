HC Advisors LLC Acquires 1,403 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 167,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

