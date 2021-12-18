HC Advisors LLC Buys 1,091 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 176,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $158.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

