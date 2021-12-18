HC Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

