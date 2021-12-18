HC Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.7% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $267.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $161.78 and a 12-month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.72.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.