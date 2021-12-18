HC Advisors LLC Sells 10,770 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

HC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF accounts for 3.1% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 512,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after purchasing an additional 257,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after acquiring an additional 199,710 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 117,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,105,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

