HC Advisors LLC Sells 34,533 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HC Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,533 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 4.0% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

SCHE stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

