HC Advisors LLC Sells 6,680 Shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

HC Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Telecom ETF accounts for about 1.9% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 373.9% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXP opened at $81.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 1 year low of $72.72 and a 1 year high of $91.21.

