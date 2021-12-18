HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA opened at $253.79 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.25 and a 200-day moving average of $238.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.58.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

