Head-To-Head Analysis: Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) & Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Enel Generación Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.68 billion 5.58 $782.46 million $0.97 14.35 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enel Generación Chile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 27.18% 7.32% 2.86% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Algonquin Power & Utilities and Enel Generación Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 4 6 0 2.60 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.73%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats Enel Generación Chile on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission operations in the United States and Canada. The Renewable Energy Group segment owns and operates a diversified portfolio of renewable and thermal electric generation assets in North America and internationally. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.