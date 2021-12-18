Head-To-Head Contrast: Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) vs. Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Boxlight and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -8.80% -11.73% -3.81% Youdao -27.80% N/A -53.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxlight and Youdao’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $54.89 million 1.49 -$16.15 million ($0.29) -4.55 Youdao $485.44 million 2.76 -$268.63 million ($1.84) -5.87

Boxlight has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Boxlight has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youdao has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boxlight and Youdao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00 Youdao 0 5 1 0 2.17

Boxlight presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 329.29%. Youdao has a consensus target price of $18.68, indicating a potential upside of 72.95%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Youdao.

Summary

Boxlight beats Youdao on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

