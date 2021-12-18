Head to Head Contrast: Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viridian Therapeutics and Quest Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Quest Diagnostics 0 4 6 0 2.60

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.96%. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $160.10, suggesting a potential downside of 6.48%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Quest Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 425.34 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.70 Quest Diagnostics $9.44 billion 2.23 $1.43 billion $16.65 10.28

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09% Quest Diagnostics 19.77% 31.20% 14.90%

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Viridian Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers. The All Other segment consists of risk assessment services, healthcare information technology, diagnostic products, and clinical trials testing businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.

