HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

HQY opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -577.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,276. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 29.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 301,030 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

