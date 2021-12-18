Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00244142 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00034064 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.20 or 0.00549388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00017966 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00070546 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

