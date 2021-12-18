HedgeTrade Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $285.21 million and approximately $68,957.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

