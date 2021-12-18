Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $93.29

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.29 and traded as low as $88.84. Heineken shares last traded at $89.72, with a volume of 4,255 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.29.

Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

