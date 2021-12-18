Helical (LON:HLCL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $451.16

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 451.16 ($5.96) and traded as high as GBX 455 ($6.01). Helical shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.88), with a volume of 130,083 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.87) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 447.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 451.16. The stock has a market cap of £544.35 million and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

