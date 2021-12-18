Hiblocks Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.61 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a market cap of $29.61 million and $303,387.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00053747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.60 or 0.08293772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00077212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,065.53 or 0.99793134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

