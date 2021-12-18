HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRT. KeyCorp began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $14.22 on Friday. HireRight has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

About HireRight

