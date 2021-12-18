Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $1.53 on Top Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00003269 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $589.83 million and $30.59 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004384 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 385,513,138 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

