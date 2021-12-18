HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.88

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.88 and traded as high as $24.88. HMN Financial shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 2,109 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.14.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 343,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HMN Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

