HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.88

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.88 and traded as high as $24.88. HMN Financial shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 2,109 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.14.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter.
HMN Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMNF)
HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.
